Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 682,600 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the January 14th total of 473,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Brock bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 492.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

