Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.36 or 0.00004901 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00275463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00088558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00095444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00188046 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars.

