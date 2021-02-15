Life Storage (LSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Life Storage to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LSI opened at $82.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.18. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Life Storage alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.