LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSAQ. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of LSAQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,628. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91. LifeSci Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

