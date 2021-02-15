Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $2.76 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 73.3% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.65 million and $1.24 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00005772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.00 or 0.00437293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.