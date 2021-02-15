Lightstreams One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,319.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $750,380.36 and approximately $4,319.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.96 or 0.01002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054055 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.24 or 0.05288912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018979 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00025128 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00037654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

