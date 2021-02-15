LikeCoin Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $21,161.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00067735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.38 or 0.00973187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054032 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.21 or 0.05186532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018269 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,016,945,410 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,393,455 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

