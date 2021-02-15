Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 14th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Limbach by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 285,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. 43,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,452. Limbach has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

