Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Update

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,700 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the January 14th total of 400,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,107. The company has a market cap of $171.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMNL shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

