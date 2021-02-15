Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.75. 28,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,724. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $125.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Insiders sold 17,632 shares of company stock worth $2,027,536 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $886,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

