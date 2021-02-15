Lincoln National Corp Acquires 391 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,115.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,843.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,670.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

