Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Prologis by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,042,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $107.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

