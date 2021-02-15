Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after buying an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 101,050 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 81,344 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI opened at $75.63 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.