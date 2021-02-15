Lincoln National Corp Buys 54,584 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 123.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,584 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $17.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

