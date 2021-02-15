Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 29,341 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 446.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 191,826 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,724.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 130,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 80.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 104,478 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the third quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 622.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the last quarter.

FIDU opened at $48.95 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56.

