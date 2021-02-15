Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stake in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,959,000. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

NYSEARCA USO opened at $39.94 on Monday. United States Oil Fund, LP has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.