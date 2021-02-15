Lincoln National Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 82.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $242.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $245.42.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $112,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,198,423 shares of company stock valued at $223,722,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

