Lincoln National Corp Has $1.45 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 50,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $74.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

