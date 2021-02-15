Lincoln National Corp Has $1.85 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $133.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $133.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

