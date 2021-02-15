Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $151.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $153.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

