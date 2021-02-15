Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $697,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 13.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 215.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total transaction of $165,640.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,602,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,425,315.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,530 shares of company stock worth $110,157,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.00.

TTD opened at $864.00 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $811.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.89, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

