Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,322 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after buying an additional 396,845 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 172,961 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,935,000 after purchasing an additional 126,477 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $224.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $224.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.