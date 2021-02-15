Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

