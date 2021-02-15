Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,758 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 995,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after acquiring an additional 49,517 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 609,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $33.27 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

