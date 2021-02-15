Lincoln National Corp Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,097,000 after buying an additional 73,021 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,629,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $380.61 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $380.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $358.51 and a 200-day moving average of $328.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

