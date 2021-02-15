Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €255.00 by UBS Group

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €255.00 ($300.00) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €239.07 ($281.25).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

LIN opened at €209.10 ($246.00) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €212.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €208.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. Linde plc has a 12 month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12 month high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.