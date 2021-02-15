Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Lindsay accounts for about 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.79% of Lindsay worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.70. 3,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,628. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $163.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $148,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.