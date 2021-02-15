Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0872 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Linear token can now be purchased for $0.0872 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $187.47 million and approximately $16.56 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00071456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.40 or 0.01009432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00054990 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.83 or 0.05258840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,570,756 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

