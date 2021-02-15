Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 14th total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,072,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LQMT opened at $0.12 on Monday. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines.

