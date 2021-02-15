Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 356,800 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 14th total of 499,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,072,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LQMT opened at $0.12 on Monday. Liquidmetal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
