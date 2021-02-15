Lisk Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $132.01 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $3.44 or 0.00007069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 105.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $437.73 million and approximately $132.01 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023818 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013777 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001733 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,215,144 coins and its circulating supply is 127,279,906 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

