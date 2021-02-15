Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,434.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $5,434.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.09 or 0.00409138 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000099 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,691.51 or 1.01077140 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 157.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 711,310,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

