Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $217.37

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $217.37 or 0.00447169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $14.45 billion and approximately $13.00 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003240 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,493,679 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

