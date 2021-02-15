Litecoin Plus Market Capitalization Tops $199,061.26 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $199,061.26 and approximately $18.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0723 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,468.20 or 0.99852455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00099918 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

