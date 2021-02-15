Lition (LIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $287,177.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Lition has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $287,177.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,690.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.39 or 0.03748969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00449643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $750.62 or 0.01541618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.73 or 0.00529313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00469446 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00348042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00031993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.