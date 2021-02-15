LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. LiveXLive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 50.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.