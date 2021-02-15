LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 244.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,612 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LKQ by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,183,000 after acquiring an additional 147,592 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in LKQ by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

