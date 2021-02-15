Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0823 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $367,354.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,321,504 coins and its circulating supply is 21,321,492 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

