LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,864.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00082208 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002606 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,002,447 coins and its circulating supply is 51,789,670 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

