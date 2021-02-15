LockTrip Market Cap Tops $13.51 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and approximately $24,836.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001591 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

