Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its position in Logitech International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 93,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 45,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,521. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $118.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 3,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total transaction of $304,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,020. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

