Loki 1-Day Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,374.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,800.95 or 0.03722968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.00438979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $718.87 or 0.01486061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.26 or 0.00511147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.63 or 0.00460222 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00334097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00030573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002854 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

