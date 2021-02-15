London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) (LON:LFI) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) (LON:LFI) fell 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). 7,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 9,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 37.38, a current ratio of 37.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of £9.99 million and a PE ratio of -12.31.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI.L) Company Profile (LON:LFI)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

