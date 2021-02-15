Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Up 43.9% in January

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the January 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY opened at $68.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.