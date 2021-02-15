Loom Network Trading Up 66.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $109.68 million and approximately $46.75 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00067395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.38 or 0.00971896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053586 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.62 or 0.05194978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00018393 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00036079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.