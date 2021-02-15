Loopring (LRC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119.35 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Loopring has a market capitalization of $879.98 million and approximately $119.35 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00068752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.39 or 0.00960118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00052045 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.55 or 0.05143160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,217,930,981 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

