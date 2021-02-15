Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00269630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00086113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.44 or 0.00392668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00186236 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.