Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,023 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,023 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $92.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

