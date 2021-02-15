Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 373,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $69.12 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.98.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

