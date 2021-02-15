Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 137,171 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 160.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,624 shares of company stock worth $7,622,456. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $49.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.