Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 596 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,611.17.

MELI stock opened at $1,943.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,802.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,405.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

